Jerry R. Jenkins
November 18, 1936 - November 13, 2020
Mr. Jerry R. Jenkins, age 83, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Born in Rutherford County, North Carolina, on November 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas and Pauline Farris Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Roper.
A proud veteran of the United States Army, Jerry was a skilled marksman. He enjoyed tending to his flowers and photography, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He attended Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Marion.
He is survived by his wife, Nadean Barnhardt Jenkins; four children, Faith Schmitt (Tom), Keith Estes (Camille), Brenda Isenhour (Mark) and Crystal Taylor (Steve); five siblings, Rachel Jenkins, Stanley Jenkins (Merita), Randy Jenkins (Phyllis), Steve Jenkins and Janice Rhoney (Steve); grandchildren, Wyatt Greene, Jade Isenhour, Dillon Taylor, Holden Taylor and Marissa Estes; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Rosi Greene; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Pat and Guy Davenport.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with Pastor James Walker officiating. Mr. Jenkins will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service, at the cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jerry's name are asked to consider, The Wounded Worrier Project, Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Jenkins family.
, or call 828-559-8111.
.
