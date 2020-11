Jerry Randall



August 13, 1947 - November 8, 2020



Jerry Randall, 73, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Jerry was employed with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for 14 years where he served as a correctional officer. He is survived by his wife, Alice Randall. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Randall family.



Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 10, 2020.