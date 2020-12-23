Jerry Lee VanDyke
August 1, 1942 - December 21, 2020
Mr. Jerry Lee VanDyke, age 78, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 01, 1942, in Rutherford County, North Carolina to the late Paul Franklin and Ruth Wilkerson VanDyke.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary White VanDyke; his two children, Chris VanDyke and Jason VanDyke (Tonia); two sisters, Paulette White (T.C) and Patricia Hope; and three grandchildren, Avery, Emma and Graycen VanDyke.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Jerry has also held many positions, such as former President of Marion Rotary Club, former President of Marion Lake Club, and former Vice President of the McDowell High Booster Club. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a true friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 23, 2020.