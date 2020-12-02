Jesse Benjamin Baker
November 28, 2020
Jesse Benjamin Baker, age 39, of Old Fort, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville.
Jesse is survived by his precious, loving wife of 6 years, Krystal Baker; his father and mother, Mark and Denise Baker; two brothers, Charles Baker and his wife, Karol and Kyle Baker and his wife, Kelley. Other family members left to cherish his memory include is father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Diana Baker; sister-in-law, Beth Gentry; grandfather, Merrill McEntire; and his aunts, uncles and cousins that he dearly loved.
Jesse had the biggest heart and would light up a room when he walked in with just his smile; and he truly loved everyone. Jesse grew up in Spruce Pine and was a 2000 graduate of Mitchell High School where he played soccer and was a member of the band and chorus. He also loved the sports of skiing and ice hockey. He attended Mayland Community College where he received an associate certification in both horticulture and landscaping. Jesse was active in the Mitchell County 4-H program, and was named State Champion in both junior and senior levels in the 4-H bicycle safety presentation. Jesse served as Vice-President of the Western District 4-H Council, and he was inducted into the NC 4-H honor club in 1999.
Jesse's Christian faith was the priority of his life. He served on several mission trips through the First Baptist Church Youth World Changers, and through the Young Adult Mission Trips to assist with projects in New Orleans and New York City. After he was married, he and his wife lived in Canton for a while and attended the Central United Methodist Church where he participated in home improvement projects and building ramps. Most recently after moving to Old Fort, he attended the Old Fort United Methodist Church where he and his wife supported the back to school projects. Jesse loved children, and one of his favorite projects was working on the Samaritan's Purse Shoeboxes for Children. He and his wife would shop all year to collect items to make their shoeboxes extra special, and putting the boxes together brought him great joy.
A celebration of Jesse's life will be held on Saturday, December 05, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion, with Pastor Kimberly Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Baker's memory are asked to consider, Old Fort United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 149, Old Fort, NC 28762, Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center/Angels Among Us Walk or Samaritan's Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care doctors, nurses and CNAs for the extraordinary care they provided Jesse and his family during his illness.
