Joan Seagle McCraw
December 9, 1938 - December 16, 2021
In the early morning Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, Joan Seagle McCraw, 83, passed away peacefully, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
Joan was born Dec. 9, 1938, in McDowell County, to the late Woodrow and Joyce Barrier Seagle. She retired as a supervisor for McDowell County Department of Social Services and was a lifelong faithful and devoted member of Clinchfield Baptist Church. She loved to sing, and sang in the church choir her entire life. She cherished her church and church family. Joan also loved children and she helped with the Good News Club. She never met a child she didn't like.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Lee McCraw Sr.; her grandson, Corey McCraw; and her brother, Dennis "Mickey" Seagle.
Those left behind to cherish Joan's memory are two sons, Doug McCraw Jr. (Wendi), and Mike McCraw both of Marion; two grandchildren, Kaylie McCraw Orlan (R.C.) and Aletha Aldridge (Nick); great-granddaughter, Katherine Aldridge; sister, Brenda Seagle Davis of Conover; sister-in-law, Tracy Mills Seagle of Colorado; and nieces and nephews, Kristie Davis Styles (Kevin), Angie Goodwin (Randy), Dennis Michael Seagle Jr., Terri Hope Dugas, and Christopher Shane Seagle.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Clinchfield Baptist Church. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will follow at 4 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Terry Roach officiating. Inurnment will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Joan's memory are asked to consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043; or National MS Society, P.O. Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090, www.nationalmssociety.org/donate
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 19, 2021.