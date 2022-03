Joe James Duncan



April 29, 1941 - June 3, 2021



Joe James Duncan, 80, of Marion, passed away, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Joe worked in textiles for most of his life. He is survived by the light of his life for the past 59 years, Ruby Smith Duncan. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Duncan family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 6, 2021.