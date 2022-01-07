John "Johnny" Finch Runnion, 87, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arbaella McNeil Runnion. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Runnion was a longtime employee of First Union Bank. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoir is assisting the family.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
1 Entry
My mother, Pat Hemphill Brown, regaled me with many fantastic memories of high school, and Johnny was featured with great fondness. Having lost my mother and so many of her friends, my heart reaches out to you with great sympathy. The loss is as great as the love. My deepest condolences.