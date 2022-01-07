Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Finch "Johnny" Runnion
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
John "Johnny" Finch Runnion

April 11, 1934 - January 3, 2022

John "Johnny" Finch Runnion, 87, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arbaella McNeil Runnion. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Runnion was a longtime employee of First Union Bank. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoir is assisting the family.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My mother, Pat Hemphill Brown, regaled me with many fantastic memories of high school, and Johnny was featured with great fondness. Having lost my mother and so many of her friends, my heart reaches out to you with great sympathy. The loss is as great as the love. My deepest condolences.
Julie Brown
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results