John "Johnny" Finch Runnion



April 11, 1934 - January 3, 2022



John "Johnny" Finch Runnion, 87, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arbaella McNeil Runnion. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Runnion was a longtime employee of First Union Bank. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoir is assisting the family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 7, 2022.