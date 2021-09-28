Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Ellis Wilson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
John Ellis Wilson

March 2, 1941 - September 24, 2021

John Ellis Wilson, 80, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Yancey County, on March 02, 1941, to the late Bryan Wilson Dora Effler Wilson. He was also preceded in death by eight sisters.

John enjoyed music, and he liked his gun and watch collections. He loved camping and sitting on the deck waving at those that passed by. John truly loved his family and friends. It did his heart good to have them over for a meal and see them enjoy themselves before himself.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Melton; six children, Tammy Wilson, Kimberly Jamison, Danny Wilson (Sally), Jody Petrakes (Gary), Darren Wilson (Jennifer), and Mark Wilson; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters, Jack Wilson (Mildred), Evelyn Alberts, Wilma Szabo, and Elizabeth Nichols; and one brother-in-law, James Lane.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Michael Robinson officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated; however, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or CarePartners Hospice- McDowell.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Wilson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
X
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results