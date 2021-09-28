John Ellis Wilson
March 2, 1941 - September 24, 2021
John Ellis Wilson, 80, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Yancey County, on March 02, 1941, to the late Bryan Wilson Dora Effler Wilson. He was also preceded in death by eight sisters.
John enjoyed music, and he liked his gun and watch collections. He loved camping and sitting on the deck waving at those that passed by. John truly loved his family and friends. It did his heart good to have them over for a meal and see them enjoy themselves before himself.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Melton; six children, Tammy Wilson, Kimberly Jamison, Danny Wilson (Sally), Jody Petrakes (Gary), Darren Wilson (Jennifer), and Mark Wilson; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters, Jack Wilson (Mildred), Evelyn Alberts, Wilma Szabo, and Elizabeth Nichols; and one brother-in-law, James Lane.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Michael Robinson officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated; however, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or CarePartners Hospice- McDowell.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Wilson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 28, 2021.