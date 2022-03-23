Johnny "Pops" EllingtonAugust 30, 1949 - March 20, 2022Johnny "Pops" Ellington, 72, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.Johnny was born Aug. 30, 1949, in McDowell County, to Mary Lou Moody Ellington of Nebo and to the late John Ellington. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. Johnny enjoyed playing golf and poker and going to the drag strip to support his son, Chris. He was a happy person and was a devoted son and father. He was especially caring to his mother, who often called him her right-hand man.In addition to his mother, those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Chris Ellington (Angie) of Nebo; and sister, Tonvia Robinson (Johnny) of Marion.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Johnny's life will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Steven Painter officiating. Interment will follow the service at Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, where military honors will be held by the Army National Guard Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Styles, Neal Martin, Ben Robinson, Jeff Price, Roger Price and S.W. Hollifield.