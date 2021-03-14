Johnny Allen Evans
December 22, 1955 - March 11, 2021
Johnny Allen Evans, age 65, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.
The son of the late Gudger and Wilma Bryson Evans, Johnny was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on December 22, 1955. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Evans, Frank Evans and Charles Ray Evans.
An avid hunter, Johnny was a member of Morven Hunting Club, and at one time, served as the vice president. He loved any and all types of cars.
He is survived by two brothers, Lonnie Evans (Joy) and Terry Evans (Doris); numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Gary Silver.
In keeping with Johnny's wishes, no services are planned. Friends and family wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so by visiting www.beamfuneralservice.com
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Evans family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 14, 2021.