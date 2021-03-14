Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Allen Evans
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Johnny Allen Evans

December 22, 1955 - March 11, 2021

Johnny Allen Evans, age 65, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.

The son of the late Gudger and Wilma Bryson Evans, Johnny was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on December 22, 1955. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Evans, Frank Evans and Charles Ray Evans.

An avid hunter, Johnny was a member of Morven Hunting Club, and at one time, served as the vice president. He loved any and all types of cars.

He is survived by two brothers, Lonnie Evans (Joy) and Terry Evans (Doris); numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Gary Silver.

In keeping with Johnny's wishes, no services are planned. Friends and family wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so by visiting www.beamfuneralservice.com.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Evans family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the God of all comfort be with your family during this time of great sorrow.
Jones family
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results