Johnny L. Robinson



October 19, 1948 - April 15, 2022



Johnny L. Robinson, 73, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Johnny was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tonuia Robinson of Marion. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 17, 2022.