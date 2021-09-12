Joseph Robert McMinn
Joseph Robert McMinn, passed away peacefully on the night of Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He shared his passion for children with the many educators and families he touched with over forty years of service, training teachers, serving as a mentor, and caring for hundreds of students by providing security, a knowledgeable and dedicated staff and tremendous love. Some of his greatest teachings were how to love each other and to appreciate the beauty of the world around us.
Joe was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending much time "under the weather," where he enjoyed the beauty of the Earth, peace and the presence of God. He often sketched what he saw in intricate detail. This is a talent he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Joe received many rewards as an educator. But his greatest reward was his family, spending time with his three children and grandchildren, always in his heart.
He is survived by his son, Bo and wife, Mary and daughter, Kaitlyn; daughter, Julie, her husband, Bob, and their children, Finn, Sydney and Grady; son, Andy, his wife, Allison, and their three children, Will, Gentry, and Emily; his wife and soulmate, Diana; brothers, Jim and wife, Eleanor, Ray and his wife, Mary Ann; and sister, Rebecca; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Cruiser Bostic McMinn; daughter-in-law, Robyn Crosby McMinn; granddaughter, Lauryn McMinn; and brother-in-law, Bill Owens.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church with the Reverend Scott McMinn officiating. The body will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for those who wish to pay their respect. Please kindly wear a mask.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those wishing to make a donation in Joe's memory are asked to consider The Fishers of Men, 214 PG Baptist Church Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the McMinn family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 12, 2021.