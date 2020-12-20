Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley
May 23, 1953 - December 16, 2020
Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Shirley, 67, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1953, in Burlington, the son of the late Joseph Robert Shirley Jr. and Norma Eloise Taylor Shirley.
Ken graduated from Marion High School in 1971 and was a 1975 graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, with a degree in Business Administration. Ken worked in the insurance industry both as a representative and in management for over 33 years, before retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed sports, especially golf and playing chess. He was a "die-hard" War Eagle fan of Auburn football and enjoyed watching Tarheels basketball. "Tarheels born, Tarheels bred."
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl L. Shirley of Jefferson City; two stepdaughters, Tammy Richter (fiancé, Dewey Parker) of Dothan, Ala.; Kathy (Jim) Dixon of Madera, Pa.; one sister, Jean (Charles) Revis of Marion; two nephews, Robby (Tierney) Revis of Marion, and Tracy (Kasey Canup) Revis of Charlotte; one niece, Stacy (Eddie) Silvers of Marion; one great-niece; and four great-nephews.
Private family services will be held in the future.
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com
.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home
3210 N. Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 20, 2020.