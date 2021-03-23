Joyce Rumfelt Estes
March 3, 1934 - March 21, 2021
Mrs. Joyce Rumfelt Estes, age 87, closed her eyes on this earth and opened them in heaven in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was also united with her husband of 49 years, Leonard Lee Estes, Sr. Joyce was born in McDowell County, March 3, 1934, to Houston and Eursley Rhom Rumfelt.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Glenna Kay Estes; and brother, Fred Rumfelt.
Those who are left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marsha Garrett; sons, Leonard Lee Estes, Jr. and Roger Dale Estes; sisters, Frances Williams, Mary Boone, Janice Stevenson, Jeanette Jarrett (Bill) and brother, Wayne Rumfelt; grandchildren, Trent Estes (Krystan) and Ashley Estes. She also leaves behind two special great-grandsons, Ethan and Eli Estes.
Joyce had two priorities in her life: the commitment to live for her Lord Jesus Christ and to love her family. She lived up to both goals. She was a Bible scholar and knew the Bible better than most people. She started every day, with reading her Bible and read throughout the day. Although she would never teach Sunday school, she was always the one they asked for information on the lesson. She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church where she attended as long as she was able.
Joyce retired from Coats America, after 35 years of service. Next, she volunteered for Hospice, and at Helping Hands Clothing Center. She also kept her great-grandsons, and cared for them before and after school, a job she loved to do. She loved to work in her garden and to can vegetables and fruits. She worked outside in her yard and did all the yard work, as long as she was able and many times when she wasn't able. She was a great cook who loved to cook for her family especially at Christmas time making candy for everyone.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Reverend Jonathan Watson officiating. The family will receive friend from 10:00 – 11:00 at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to American Cancer Society
.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Care for the care she received.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Estes family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.