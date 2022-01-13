Joyce Ann Plemmons Harris
September 3, 1942 - January 5, 2022
Mrs. Joyce Ann Plemmons Harris, age 79, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Autumn Care of Marion. She was born in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Thomas and Esther Hollifield Plemmons on September 3, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harris.
She was known to love animals and enjoyed collecting dolls and toys. Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her world.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Delisa Sue "Susie" Houk (Glenn David Houk); and two grandchildren, Crystal Houk and Benjamin Houk (Krystal).
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 13, 2022.