Joyce Ann Plemmons Harris
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Joyce Ann Plemmons Harris

September 3, 1942 - January 5, 2022

Mrs. Joyce Ann Plemmons Harris, age 79, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Autumn Care of Marion. She was born in Spartanburg, SC, to the late Thomas and Esther Hollifield Plemmons on September 3, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harris.

She was known to love animals and enjoyed collecting dolls and toys. Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her world.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Delisa Sue "Susie" Houk (Glenn David Houk); and two grandchildren, Crystal Houk and Benjamin Houk (Krystal).

In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 13, 2022.
