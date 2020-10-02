Judy Elaine TaylorAugust 12, 1951 - September 26, 2020Judy Elaine Taylor, 69, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Knoxville, Tenn., after a brave battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 12, 1951, to Gene and Delphia Taylor in Marion. Judy was a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Asheville. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Army, where she was an ordinance officer before retiring her commission to work as a military plans analyst with the federal government, conducting war games and exercises. She was a voracious reader, who loved to go on historical and literary tours. She traveled frequently for work and continued into retirement to many European countries. Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She looked forward to her annual family trips, home to Asheville for Thanksgiving, all year. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, in 2002 and 2019. She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Katie and their children, Madelyn and J.J., all of Knoxville; daughter, Julie and her husband, Dan, and their daughters, Harper and Brooke, all of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sisters, Kaye of Knoxville and Abbie and her children, William and Charlotte, all of Atlanta, Ga. Services for Judy will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.