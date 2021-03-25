Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy McCurry
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC
Judy McCurry

August 29, 1957 - March 22, 2021

Judy Ann McCurry, 63, of Eastwood Village in Bostic, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Atrium Health Cleveland.

Born Aug. 29, 1957, in Icard, she worked many years in retail in both Forest City and Shelby. Judy was a very devoted mother, and she adored her two grandchildren, Chloe and Caleb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a number of sisters and brothers.

Surviving are her husband, Melvin McCurry of the home; daughter, Crystal Lail of Ellenboro; son, Christopher Collins and wife, Jessica, of Hickory; brother, Julius Smith of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Chloe Collins and Caleb Lail.

The family will hold a private time of remembrance at a later date.

The Padgett & King Mortuary

www.padgettking.com
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Padgett & King Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Padgett & King Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Aunt Judy - you were so kind and thoughtful to me and my children at a very bad time. I'll never forget you. Your kindness and love was always there. You made me feel like true family. I will miss you.
Geoffrey W Danielik
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results