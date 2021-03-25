Judy McCurryAugust 29, 1957 - March 22, 2021Judy Ann McCurry, 63, of Eastwood Village in Bostic, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Atrium Health Cleveland.Born Aug. 29, 1957, in Icard, she worked many years in retail in both Forest City and Shelby. Judy was a very devoted mother, and she adored her two grandchildren, Chloe and Caleb.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a number of sisters and brothers.Surviving are her husband, Melvin McCurry of the home; daughter, Crystal Lail of Ellenboro; son, Christopher Collins and wife, Jessica, of Hickory; brother, Julius Smith of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Chloe Collins and Caleb Lail.The family will hold a private time of remembrance at a later date.The Padgett & King Mortuary