Kathy Elaine Watson ShookJune 6, 1959 - February 27, 2021Kathy Elaine Watson Shook, 61, of Marion, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.Kathy was born June 6, 1959, in Orlando, Fla., where she lived her early years. The family moved to Marion, in 1972. Kathy received an associate degree from McDowell Technical College and had various jobs throughout her life and retired early. She was a member of East Black Mountain Freewill Baptist Church.Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Watson; and her brother, Danny Watson.She is survived by longtime friend, David Shook of Black Mountain; son, Jeremy Brian Hoover of Marion; mother, Bea Watson of Marion; sister, Beverly Watson of Marion; brother, Richard Dale Watson of Charlotte; granddaughter, Kyleigh Hoover of Old Fort; and aunts, an uncle and several cousins.A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. Burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park following the service.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services