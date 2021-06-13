Kathy Lynn Webb
April 14, 1959 - June 10, 2021
Kathy Lynn Webb, age 62, passed away peacefully at her residence in Morganton, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
A native of Surry County, North Carolina, born on April 14, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ollie Watson Cox.
She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, two brothers, Woody and Bud; and one sister, Marie.
An outstanding wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Kathy enjoyed sewing, cooking, and canning. Spending quality time and making precious memories with her family meant the world to her.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her husband, Bobby Webb; six children, Becky Proctor (Jay), Merle Hanna (Michelle), Jamie Hanna, Betty Wike (Billy), Bobbie Webb Jr. and Casey Welch (Jonathan); two brothers, Danny and Ronnie; one sister, Bonnie; thirteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion. A celebration of Kathy's life will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. Jim Rhinehart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Webb's memory are asked to consider, Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, North Carolina 28690, www.burkehospice.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Webb family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828)-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 13, 2021.