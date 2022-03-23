Keith S. Quinn
Keith S. Quinn, a resident of Hernando, Fla., transcended from his earthly body to his eternal home with Jesus, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Vitas Healthcare.
Keith was a lawyer by education, but a financial planner by choice. He was a veteran and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.
He was generous to a fault and a strong follower of Jesus.
His sister, Laura, died in 2004.
He is survived by his mom and dad, Julia and Edwin.
He is buried in Holcombe Cemetery in Burnsville.
A celebration of life will be held in the fellowship hall at Marion First United Methodist Church, Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home of Burnsville is respectfully serving the Quinn family.
Condolences may be made at www.holcombebrothersfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2022.