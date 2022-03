Keith S. QuinnKeith S. Quinn, a resident of Hernando, Fla., transcended from his earthly body to his eternal home with Jesus, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Vitas Healthcare.Keith was a lawyer by education, but a financial planner by choice. He was a veteran and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.He was generous to a fault and a strong follower of Jesus.His sister, Laura, died in 2004.He is survived by his mom and dad, Julia and Edwin.He is buried in Holcombe Cemetery in Burnsville.A celebration of life will be held in the fellowship hall at Marion First United Methodist Church, Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home of Burnsville is respectfully serving the Quinn family.Condolences may be made at www.holcombebrothersfuneralhome.com