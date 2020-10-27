Kenneth Anthony Wood
May 19, 1933 - October 24, 2020
Kenneth Anthony Wood, 87, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was born on May 19, 1933, to the late George Mauer and Louise Reinhardt. Proudly adopted and raised by Robert F. Wood.
A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Mr. Wood also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 27 years. He was an avid HAM Radio operator. He volunteered three different years in Honduras, helping on medical missions. He retired from ASARCO following 20 years of service. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen Bowler and a grandson, Nicholas Korte.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Wood; four children, Walter Wood (Allison), Elizabeth Cruz (Peter), Courtney Buckner, and Sara Buckner; one granddaughter, Caitlin Brown (Mathias); two great-grandchildren, Landon Brown and Dominic Korte; and five siblings, Penny Kaercher (Ray), Suzanne Mackey (Jerry), Robert Wood (Patricia), Stephen Wood (Lynne), and Gregory Wood (Dawn).
A funeral service will be held at Beam Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Larry Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 27, 2020.