Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hall
February 23, 1961 - December 9, 2021
Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Hall, 60, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 09, 2021, at his residence.
A native of McDowell County, he was born on February 23, 1961, to Millie Lawing Hall and the late Rupert George Hall. Kenny was a manager at Morganton Honda. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan and he could always be found pulling for the Clemson Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also loved sports cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed the beauty of the beach and sitting in the sun, just watching the ocean. Kenny never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone. Above all, he loved his family greatly, especially his son, Adam.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Jenkins Hall; his son, Adam Wayne Hall; his mother, Millie Lawing Hall; and one sister, Brenda Hall Ray (Michael).
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Upton officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hall family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 12, 2021.