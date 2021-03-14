Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kintner "Kit" AlversonSeptember 15, 1942 - March 12, 2021Kit Alverson, 78, of Marion, passed away at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, Friday, March 12, 2021, after a brave battle with lymphoma.Kit was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hunter and Catherine Alverson. After graduating from Texas A&M University, Kit began his Air Force career. A proud and accomplished fighter pilot, Kit served three tours in Vietnam, completing over 600 combat missions. He accumulated over 4200 hours of military flight time in fighter aircrafts F4 Phantom II and F5E Tiger II.While both were serving as Air Force officers at RAF Lakenheath, England, in 1976, Kit met his beloved wife, Helen. The couple married later in 1976 and recently celebrated 44-plus years of marriage.Since retiring and moving to Marion in 1998, Kit was heavily involved in his community serving on the Rescue Squad, City of Marion Planning Board, and Rotary Club of Marion. Kit also served as chairman of the board for McDowell Mission Ministries, participated in the senior games for several years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. An active member of First Baptist Church of Marion, Kit helped with many church projects and ministries. He had boundless energy and a can-do attitude coupled with a love of helping others.For the past 20 winters, Kit worked on the Sugar Mountain Ski Patrol and made many friends. He loved the mountains and had an adventurous spirit. In his spare time, Kit loved to repair antique clocks. He was simply a man of many, many talents with a deeply compassionate heart.Those left behind to cherish Kit's memory are his wife, Helen; son, Scott Alverson and wife, Christine, of Oakland, Fla.; two grandsons, Spencer Alverson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Aiden Alverson of Oakland, Fla.; one sister, Susan Alverson of Chico, Calif.; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces; several cousins; his four-legged buddy, Daisy; as well as many cherished friends.A celebration of life to honor Kit will be held Saturday, March 20, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Marion, with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, two hours prior to the service.Westmoreland Funeral Home