Lt. Col. Kintner "Kit" Alverson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kintner "Kit" Alverson

September 15, 1942 - March 12, 2021

Kit Alverson, 78, of Marion, passed away at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, Friday, March 12, 2021, after a brave battle with lymphoma.

Kit was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hunter and Catherine Alverson. After graduating from Texas A&M University, Kit began his Air Force career. A proud and accomplished fighter pilot, Kit served three tours in Vietnam, completing over 600 combat missions. He accumulated over 4200 hours of military flight time in fighter aircrafts F4 Phantom II and F5E Tiger II.

While both were serving as Air Force officers at RAF Lakenheath, England, in 1976, Kit met his beloved wife, Helen. The couple married later in 1976 and recently celebrated 44-plus years of marriage.

Since retiring and moving to Marion in 1998, Kit was heavily involved in his community serving on the Rescue Squad, City of Marion Planning Board, and Rotary Club of Marion. Kit also served as chairman of the board for McDowell Mission Ministries, participated in the senior games for several years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. An active member of First Baptist Church of Marion, Kit helped with many church projects and ministries. He had boundless energy and a can-do attitude coupled with a love of helping others.

For the past 20 winters, Kit worked on the Sugar Mountain Ski Patrol and made many friends. He loved the mountains and had an adventurous spirit. In his spare time, Kit loved to repair antique clocks. He was simply a man of many, many talents with a deeply compassionate heart.

Those left behind to cherish Kit's memory are his wife, Helen; son, Scott Alverson and wife, Christine, of Oakland, Fla.; two grandsons, Spencer Alverson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Aiden Alverson of Oakland, Fla.; one sister, Susan Alverson of Chico, Calif.; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces; several cousins; his four-legged buddy, Daisy; as well as many cherished friends.

A celebration of life to honor Kit will be held Saturday, March 20, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Marion, with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, two hours prior to the service.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

Published by The McDowell News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Marion
NC
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Marion
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
Our deepest sympathies to Helen and God's blessing to both of you. I was Kit's flight commander in the 7 Tactical Fighter Squadron. As a dual based unit we were stationed at Holloman AFB ready to deploy to Spangdalhem AB, Germany at a moments notice in event of an outbreak of Cold War hostilities and annually deployed to Germany for an Operational Readiness Inspection. We crossed both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans during deployments completing up to eight airborne tanker refueling on each of the pond crossings. We arrived in Takhli AB, Thailand with bulldozers pushing blow sand off the concrete ramps of the closed facility. Living in near field conditions we started flying combat missions the next day and flew a very heavy schedule for the next five months. Every mission required a tanker and 1 or 2 quick turns at Bien hoa or Danang AB in South Vietnam for bombs and fuel then scrambled for new targets. Some turn arounds were only 45 minutes. Kit became a combat instructor pilot on the 3rd day. He flew missions to Route Pack 6, Hanoi and Haiphong, the most hostile air environment in the world. The North Vietnamese were expending 25,000 tons of anti-aircraft ordnance per month. He performed absolutely admirably with great courage and sound judgement. Later when I was assigned as a new operations officer to Cope Thunder, Kit was already there and checked me out as a range officer at Camp Odonnell and the Cubi Point NAS tactical range and as a briefing officer of the Navy fighter pilots deployed to Cubi Point. He also checked me out as a new T-33 instructor pilot. All of that was at Clark AB Philippines which is where we were privileged to meet Helen. God made a good one in Kit. Lt Col Jim & Mary Keeler
Lt Col Jim & Mary Keeler
Work
July 5, 2021
Kit was a light in this world. I enjoyed getting to know him over the years. He was a kind and loving soul who loved his family. He will be sorely missed. Rest easy Kit. God bless. See you on the other side.
Tracy Hollifield Simmons
March 17, 2021
Nancy & I are so sad to hear of Kit's passing. We were Patroller's with Kit at Sugar Mtn and honored to be his friend. Kit was always smiling and ready with a helping hand, if needed. He had a soothing affect with patients on the hill and in the Patrol Room. Kit was a kind man! We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Clarence & Nancy Ilderton
March 16, 2021
I have learned more about Kit in the last few weeks and am so honored to have known a true hero. He was a wonderful friend and so fun to be around. I´m so thankful I was able to tell him goodbye with a kiss on the cheek.
Judy Gaskill
March 14, 2021
My best friend and mentor. I will always cherish all of the knowledge you imparted to me. Ski Patrol and clocks will go forward. I will truly miss our war stories.
Jim Gaskill
March 14, 2021
