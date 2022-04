Larry Earl Hargett



July 26, 1940 - December 13, 2020



Larry Earl Hargett, 80, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Larry worked as a truck driver until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hargett. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Hargett family.



Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 17, 2020.