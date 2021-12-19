Lena Diane Parker
December 14, 1944 - December 15, 2021
Lena Diane Parker, age 77, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hospice of Forest City.
A resident of Union Mills, North Carolina, Diane was born in McDowell County, on December 14, 1944, daughter of the late Ben and Annie Lawing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters; and four brothers.
Even though she was born handicapped, that didn't slow her down. She played sports in school, worked on a public job, raised her family and was an inspiration to all who met her. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest treasures. She was a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church. She loved to sing and was always blessing the church with her songs. With her being blind she couldn't see to write cards but she could sing to you. She loved to work in the White House Community club.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her husband of fifty-nine years, Delmer Parker; two sons, Edward of Morganton and Randy of Union Mills; three grandchildren, Courtney Howard (Charlie) of Florida, Jordan Smallwood (Bryan) of South Carolina and Brook Collins (Ryan) of Morganton; four great-grandchildren, Sophia Bell, Coraline Howard, Rylan and Piper Collins; three sisters, Ava Jenkins, Jearline Flynn and Barbara Nelson; and one brother, Boyce Lawing, all of Marion.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Sugar Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Michael Robinson and the Rev. Ernie Cole will officiate. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill Baptist Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 19, 2021.