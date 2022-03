Lex GibbsJune 12, 1974 - September 11, 2021On the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021, Lex Gibbs passed away at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A native of McDowell County, Lex was born on June 12, 1974, to Sue Crawford Gibbs and the late Dan Gibbs.Lex was employed at the Marion Post Office for over twenty-seven years where he rarely missed a day. He was a member of Grace Community Church where he enjoyed his life group. Lex was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and was known as a generous person who was always helping others.Along with his mother Sue, he is survived by one brother, John Gibbs (Jennifer); nephew, Daniel Gibbs; and niece, Jessica Gibbs. Also surviving Lex are his special friends, Tyler Rodier (Amber), Mandy Freeman and many other friends and co-workers at the Marion Post Office as well as a number of cousins.In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held at this time.Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Gibbs family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.