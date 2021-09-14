Lex Gibbs
June 12, 1974 - September 11, 2021
On the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021, Lex Gibbs passed away at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A native of McDowell County, Lex was born on June 12, 1974, to Sue Crawford Gibbs and the late Dan Gibbs.
Lex was employed at the Marion Post Office for over twenty-seven years where he rarely missed a day. He was a member of Grace Community Church where he enjoyed his life group. Lex was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and was known as a generous person who was always helping others.
Along with his mother Sue, he is survived by one brother, John Gibbs (Jennifer); nephew, Daniel Gibbs; and niece, Jessica Gibbs. Also surviving Lex are his special friends, Tyler Rodier (Amber), Mandy Freeman and many other friends and co-workers at the Marion Post Office as well as a number of cousins.
In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held at this time.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Gibbs family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 14, 2021.