Lex Gibbs
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Lex Gibbs

June 12, 1974 - September 11, 2021

On the morning of Saturday, September 11, 2021, Lex Gibbs passed away at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A native of McDowell County, Lex was born on June 12, 1974, to Sue Crawford Gibbs and the late Dan Gibbs.

Lex was employed at the Marion Post Office for over twenty-seven years where he rarely missed a day. He was a member of Grace Community Church where he enjoyed his life group. Lex was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and was known as a generous person who was always helping others.

Along with his mother Sue, he is survived by one brother, John Gibbs (Jennifer); nephew, Daniel Gibbs; and niece, Jessica Gibbs. Also surviving Lex are his special friends, Tyler Rodier (Amber), Mandy Freeman and many other friends and co-workers at the Marion Post Office as well as a number of cousins.

In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held at this time.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Gibbs family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m lighting this candle in memory of Lex today. He was a fine person, who will be greatly missed. I love you Sue!
Pat Taylor
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He fought a long time. I´ll be praying for the family.
Susie Nesbitt
Other
September 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of Lex's family. Worked with him at the PO for many years. He was one of the genuinely good guys. So sorry to hear this. So young.
Richard Federici
Work
September 14, 2021
