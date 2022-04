Linda Marie DeBrabrant



January 15, 1956 - September 18, 2021



Linda Marie DeBrabrant, 65, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert DeBrabrant. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 19, 2021.