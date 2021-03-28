Linda McIntosh Truett
July 4, 1946 - March 24, 2021
Linda McIntosh Truett, 74, of Burlington, formerly of Marion, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Linda was born July 4, 1946, in Buncombe County, to the late Byrd and Dicie Landers McIntosh. She loved the beach, dancing and especially loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Ray Truett; and several siblings.
Those left behind to cherish Linda's memory are two children, Billy Jack Truett and Carmen Rae Truett McGinty (Herb), all of Burlington; three precious grandchildren, Abigayle Havens-Truett, Ariel May and Francis McGinty; three brothers, Carl McIntosh (Karen) of Hickory, Larry McIntosh of Nebo, and Jack McIntosh (Carolyn) of Marion; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Linda's life will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Linda's memory are asked to consider a charity of one's choice
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
.
Westmoreland Funeral Home
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 28, 2021.