Linda Faye Windley



January 30, 1943 - October 30, 2021



Linda Faye Windley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.



She was born to Paul David Harris and Mildred Malley (Flynn) Harris Jan. 30, 1943, in Cherryville. She was a resident of McDowell County until four years ago when she moved to Pensacola to be closer to her daughters.



She spent the first part of her life as a cosmetologist. After retirement, she took her passion for cooking and learned to be a cake decorator and was known for her cakes. She was a member of The Marionette Red Hatters.



She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Carlton R Windley; two sons, Lonnie G. Jacobs II and William Paul Jacobs; and her brother, Michael D Harris.



Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia D. Ross (Edward) and Amanda R. Jacobs (Daniel); grandchildren, Ashley Staha (Wes), Jason Ross and Danielle Hounshell; great-grandchildren, Mathis Ross, Ryder Staha and Henry Staha; sisters, Janet Effler (Don), Ann Soehngen (Peter) and Dee Ammons (Jesse); five nieces; two nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Outreach Baptist Church, 1403 Hwy. 126 in Nebo, with Pastor Billy Poteat officiating.



Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 5, 2022.