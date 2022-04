Lonnie Dale Lewis



February 23, 1935 - April 9, 2022



Lonnie Dale Lewis, 87, of Marion, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was co-owner of Carolina Chocolatiers where he made the deliveries. He is survived by his wife, Linda Owenby Lewis. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lewis family.



Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 12, 2022.