M/Sgt. Loren Boyd Noblitt (Ret. USAF)
March 10, 1938 - February 22, 2021
M/Sgt. Loren Boyd Noblitt (Ret. USAF), 82, of Old Fort, NC, passed away Monday morning, February 22nd, 2021, at the Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.
He is joined in Heaven by the love of his life, Sammie Noblitt; two children, Mark Anthony and Amber Faith; his parents, Richard and Maude Noblitt; siblings, Sherry Godfrey, Leslie Noblitt, and Paul Noblitt; and son-in-law, Bryan Flynn.
He leaves behind his children, Victoria Patton and husband, David of Goldsboro, NC, Tracy Rhodes and husband, Bill of Old Fort, NC, Valli Bowen and Richard Noblitt of the home; ten grandchildren: USAF Veteran Erik Gilliland of Old Fort, NC , Summer Gilliland of Marion, NC, Laci Plemmons of Marion, NC, Senior Airmen (USAF) Jesse Bowen who is stationed at Dyess AFB, TX, Christopher Rhodes of Old Fort, NC, Michael Rhodes of Old Fort, NC, Shilah Rose of the home, Destini Rhodes of Old Fort, NC, Brooke Tieken of Goldsboro, NC, and Allison Patton of Goldsboro. He also leaves 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild due in June; his sister, Susan Streets and husband, Rick of Old Fort, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and cherished family members and friends.
Loren was born on March 10th, 1938, in Old Fort, NC. He attented Old Fort High School where he met the love of his life, Sammie Noblitt. They set off on the adventure of their lives when he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. During his time in the military, Loren served his country proudly. Serving with the 561st Fighting Tigers Squadron for two tours during the Vietnam War; and he also assisted in the reconstruction efforts following the Korean/American Conflict. As a member of the 561st Fighting Tigers Squadron, Loren served in various locations all over the globe, stationed in several East Asian countries, Korea, Okinawa, Texas, Kansas, Montana, Florida and North Carolina. Finishing his service after 21 years with the 4th Supply Division, he retired as Master Sergeant Loren Boyd Noblitt on January 1st, 1978.
Loren enjoyed living life to its fullest. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing were some of the greatest passions of his youth. While stationed in Okinawa, his proudest achievement was owning his first and last motorcycle. When he was home from deployments or TDY's, he spent quality time with his children and his wife who he loved dearly. He always enjoyed the simple things in life, singing even if he only knew three lines of a song, dancing in the kitchen with Sammie, playing "Shanghai" with Susan, Rick, Lottie, and Jim, and his scheduled phone conversations at 8 pm each evening with David. He loved celebrating every accomplishment his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren achieved to the fullest. Loren had a gift for making those around him feel accomplished, he had an eye for finding the absolute best qualities in an individual and ensuring they felt loved and appreciated. He and his wife Sammie had four surviving children who they loved endlessly, but their lifelong dedication to service to others left count impossible.
A funeral service for Loren will be held Sunday, February 28th, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, 2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC 28752. The family will receive friends at that location from 2:00 pm- 3:00 p.m., the same day. Loren will be laid to rest with his wife and fellow veteran at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the staff at Kindred and Mission Hospitals for the care that Loren received as his health declined. All guest are encouraged by the family to wear masks and to adhere to all other Covid-19 procedure as outlined by local and state guidelines.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Noblitt family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Feb. 26, 2021.