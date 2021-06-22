Louis Edward Rhom
September 1, 1967 - June 19, 2021
On the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, 2021, Mr. Louis Edward Rhom, 53, of Marion, made the peaceful transition from this life to eternal rest.
The son of Wayne Edward Rhom of Nebo and Linda Rhom of Lenoir, Louis was born Sept. 1, 1967.
Having had a heart the size of the moon, Louis took great joy in being able to help other people wherever he could. He had many hobbies, but his favorite was watching NASCAR. Louis had an unending love for his family, especially his grandbabies He truly was a friend to all and considered a hero by many. Louis touched the hearts of many different people over the course of his brief time on this earth, and his passing has saddened his family more than words can describe, but there is peace and comfort in knowing his legacy and memory will live on for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Howard and Nettie Rhom; and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Zula Williams.
Left behind to cherish his precious memory are his father, Wayne Rhom and wife, Doris, of Nebo; his mother, Linda Rhom of Lenoir; the love of his life, Lorretta Tyo Rhom, to whom he was married to for over 37 years; their three children, Julie, David and Jason Rhom; and three siblings, Jerry Rhom (Sandra), Tony Rhom (Wilma) and Kathy Ward (Michael Wright), all of Marion. He also leaves behind two precious granddaughters, Isabella and Gabriella Hernandez; his best friend and "brother from another mother," James Rathbone; and numerous friends and coworkers from Crane Resistoflex.
A funeral service to celebrate Louis' life will be held Tuesday, June 22, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Steven Painter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed and appreciated, however, those wishing to make memorial donations in Louis' honor are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Westmoreland Funeral Homewww.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 22, 2021.