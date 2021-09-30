Louise Henline
Louise Watson Henline, 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.
Louise was born July 20, 1939, in Nebo, and was the daughter of the late Hugh Lee Watson and Kathryn Rowe Watson. She was a graduate of Nebo High School and Dec. 25, 1957, was married to James Charlie Henline Sr., who passed away Jan. 14, 2014. She was a former Buyer for Hines Department Store in Statesville and in later years worked at Westgate, Cooks, Southside and Holmes Drug Store in customer service. Before retiring she worked for Jenkins Cleaners. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved her church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by five children, Sherry H. Garland (John), J. Charlie Henline Jr. (Cindy), Wesley Todd Henline (Evie), all of Statesville, Traci H. Cox (Ronnie), of Garden City, S.C., and Russell W. Henline, also of Statesville; seven grandchildren, Ben, Cody and Caleb Garland, Garrett and Callie Henline, Zackary and Payton Cox; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Watson (Barbara) of Nebo; sister, Helen Clemmons (Jimmy), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery with Pastor Anne Tavenner and Pastor Ron Setzer officiating. The family would appreciate that all COVID-19 guidelines be followed.
Memorials may be made to the cemetery fund, Bethel UMC, 168 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 30, 2021.