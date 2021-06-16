Menu
Lucille Lane Duncan
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Lucille Lane Duncan

October 20, 1929 - June 12, 2021

Lucille Lane Duncan, 91, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.

A native of McDowell County, Lucille was born October 20, 1929, to the late Nollie Ray Lane and Tina Buchanan Lane.

A 1947 graduate of Glenwood High School, Lucille went on to graduate from Mission Hospital School of Nursing in June 1950. Known as a very smart lady, she served as a registered nurse for many years, and she even taught nursing. Lucille also held a real estate license.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Duncan; her son, Tommy Lawrence; and two brothers, Ray and Guy Lane.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Karen Lane; two grandchildren, Sarah Eldreth and Dillan Couch; two great-grandchildren, Maliea Eldreth and Sawyer Couch; her sister, Peggy Sisk; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Don Morrison. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lane family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lucille Lane was a very smart women and ahead of her time! What at a joy to be her daughter. You should be very proud of her; as I am sure she was proud of you! Blessings!
María Avellaneda
Friend
June 17, 2021
