Lucille Lane Duncan
October 20, 1929 - June 12, 2021
Lucille Lane Duncan, 91, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
A native of McDowell County, Lucille was born October 20, 1929, to the late Nollie Ray Lane and Tina Buchanan Lane.
A 1947 graduate of Glenwood High School, Lucille went on to graduate from Mission Hospital School of Nursing in June 1950. Known as a very smart lady, she served as a registered nurse for many years, and she even taught nursing. Lucille also held a real estate license.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Duncan; her son, Tommy Lawrence; and two brothers, Ray and Guy Lane.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Karen Lane; two grandchildren, Sarah Eldreth and Dillan Couch; two great-grandchildren, Maliea Eldreth and Sawyer Couch; her sister, Peggy Sisk; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Don Morrison. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lane family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 16, 2021.