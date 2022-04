Lucille Lane DuncanOctober 20, 1929 - June 12, 2021Lucille Lane Duncan, 91, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.A native of McDowell County, Lucille was born October 20, 1929, to the late Nollie Ray Lane and Tina Buchanan Lane.A 1947 graduate of Glenwood High School, Lucille went on to graduate from Mission Hospital School of Nursing in June 1950. Known as a very smart lady, she served as a registered nurse for many years, and she even taught nursing. Lucille also held a real estate license.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Duncan; her son, Tommy Lawrence; and two brothers, Ray and Guy Lane.Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Karen Lane; two grandchildren, Sarah Eldreth and Dillan Couch; two great-grandchildren, Maliea Eldreth and Sawyer Couch; her sister, Peggy Sisk; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Don Morrison. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lane family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.