Lucille Reel Toney
October 9, 1932 - October 29, 2020
Lucille Reel Toney, 88, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on the evening of Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.
A native of McDowell County, she was born on October 09, 1932, to the late Zed and Bertha Curtis Reel. She was a graduate of Marion High School.
Mrs. Toney worked for many years as an LPN, both for Dr. Mark Burton and at the McDowell Hospital, even working until she was 80 years old. A member of First Baptist Church of Marion, Lucille was a faithful Christian who truly loved the Lord. She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the Amaranth. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and she will be remembered as a great caregiver. She always looked out for others, whether they were family or not. Lucille was well loved and respected, and she continued her legacy of caring and teaching even as a patient at Autumn Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Toney; her daughter, Sherry Toney; four siblings, Jim, Dan, Melvin, and Georgia Ruth Reel; and four nieces and nephews, Pam Hardin, Ruth Reel, and Kirby and Dan Toney.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah Reel Roper; and many special nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 01, 2020, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Toney family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 1, 2020.