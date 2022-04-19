Menu
Luther Junior McKinney
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 30 2022
2:00p.m.
West Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Luther Junior McKinney

October 9, 1929 - April 15, 2022

Luther Junior McKinney, 92, of Marion, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hospice of Carolina Foothills in Forest City.

Mr. McKinney was born in McDowell County, NC, on October 9, 1929, to the late Luther Joseph McKinney and Evelyn Jackson McKinney. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to the late Helen Sartain McKinney, who passed away in 2009. He was a grader operator with Taylor & Murphy in Asheville, with whom he retired after many years of dedicated service. Mr. McKinney was a NASCAR fan who enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aaron McKinney, Sr.; a brother, Earl McKinney; and a sister, Bernice DeLancey.

He is survived by a daughter, Vera May (Danny) of Nebo; three grandchildren, A Patrick McKinney Jr. (Lynsey) of Millis, MA, Jeremy May of Marion, and Erin Miller (Eric) of White Plains, MD; two great grandchildren, Elias and Elaina Miller, both of White Plains; and a daughter in law, Kristie Harmon (Ladelle) of Marion.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at West Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Carolina Foothills, 372 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the McKinney family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
West Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery
632 Stroud Street, Marion, NC
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
