Mabel Louise Condrey Thomas
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Mabel Louise Condrey Thomas

November 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020

Mabel Louise Condrey Thomas, 86, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.

A native of McDowell County, she was born on November 13, 1934, to the late Garrett Wayne and Sarah Jones Condrey.

Mabel was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. She was employed at Hollifield Hosiery and also McDowell County Head Start. She truly loved her ice-cream. She loved her family more than anything, and she had a special place in her heart for her cat, Tommy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Thomas; a brother and sister, Clarence and Kathleen Condrey; and two grandchildren, Stephen and Tyler Cook.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Cook (Dennis) and Teresa Waldroup (Johnny); seven grandchildren, Michael Cook (Nichole), Rebekah Dellinger (Link), Lorrie Smith (Jerry), Travis Cook, Stephanie Taylor (Michael), Kimberley Young (Chris), and Jonathan Waldroup; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., Burial will follow at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Thomas family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your mother.. may God provide comfort for your grief!
Sharon isaacs nations
December 22, 2020
