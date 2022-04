Mabel Louise Condrey ThomasNovember 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020Mabel Louise Condrey Thomas, 86, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.A native of McDowell County, she was born on November 13, 1934, to the late Garrett Wayne and Sarah Jones Condrey.Mabel was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. She was employed at Hollifield Hosiery and also McDowell County Head Start. She truly loved her ice-cream. She loved her family more than anything, and she had a special place in her heart for her cat, Tommy.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Thomas; a brother and sister, Clarence and Kathleen Condrey; and two grandchildren, Stephen and Tyler Cook.Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Cook (Dennis) and Teresa Waldroup (Johnny); seven grandchildren, Michael Cook (Nichole), Rebekah Dellinger (Link), Lorrie Smith (Jerry), Travis Cook, Stephanie Taylor (Michael), Kimberley Young (Chris), and Jonathan Waldroup; and 13 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., Burial will follow at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Thomas family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call 828-559-8111.