Maggie Lou Roland DePoyster
April 6, 1931 - June 28, 2021
Mrs. Maggie Lou Roland DePoyster, 90, of Southaven, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord at her son's residence in Marion, North Carolina, on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Maggie was born in Pocahontas, Tennessee, on April 06, 1931, to the late Lee Jackson Roland and Ludie Louise Richardson Roland.
Mrs. DePoyster was the perfect example of a Christian lady. She was a member of the Southaven Church of Christ, where she enjoyed working in whatever roles she was needed in. She was known to always be in prayer for others. Maggie loved the Lord, her family, and her church family. Her grandchildren were her world. She was a loving and caring caregiver for all who were in her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee DePoyster; and her brother, Culbreth Jackson Roland.
She leaves behind her son, Terry DePoyster and wife, Vickie; two grandchildren, Blake DePoyster and wife, Megan and Bradley Wayne Styles and wife, Kathy; and four great-grandchildren, Carter DePoyster and Cain, Emily, and Abigail Styles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service in Marion, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 03, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Southaven Church of Christ in Southaven, Mississippi, with Minister Robert Jeffries officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park- South in Memphis, Tennessee.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the DePoyster family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jul. 1, 2021.