Margaret Simmons "Maggie" Hughes
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
Margaret "Maggie" Simmons Hughes

May 8, 1939 - November 17, 2020

Margaret "Maggie" Simmons Hughes died Nov. 17, 2020, due to COVID-19, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation.

Maggie was born May 8, 1939, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom Simmons and Ruby Haynes Simmons of Old Fort; son, Johnny J. Hughes Jr.; and granddaughter, Danielle Collins.

Maggie retired from Burke Mills of Valdese in 2008, after 30 years as the vice president of Human Resources. Maggie loved working with people and never met a stranger. In 2000, Maggie was nominated for Women of the Year for Burke County by the Morganton Business and Professional Women's organization. Maggie is a member of Waldensian Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed travel, knitting, playing Mahjong and spending time with her family.

Maggie leaves behind her children, Toni Hughes Bailey and husband, Mike, of Fletcher, Marina Hensley Collins and husband, Robbie, of Connelly Springs, Cindy Hughes Hile and husband, Clay, of Black Mountain and Matthew Garrison Hughes of Black Mountain; her amazing grandchildren, Ryan Hughes, Stephanie Bowen, Terry Hensley, Jaime Hensley, Meagan Robles, Bre Price, Alec Hile, Eli Hile, Isabella Hile, and Dalton Hughes; and 11 great-grandchildren, that she loved dearly and knew her as Granny.

Due to COVID-19, our celebration of her life will take place outdoors at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick, her minister and long-time family friend. We may not see her with our eyes, but we will always feel her in our heart.

Memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, Food Pantry, 109 Main St. E, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery
1141 Praley St SW, Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Jackie Garrison
November 19, 2020
I loved that woman.. it was never a dull moment with her.. I will miss her dearly.
Linda Bonilla
Friend
November 19, 2020
Maggie & I grew so close in such a short time! Her and I would sit and play mahjong and just spend time together, when the lockdown began. I will forever be greatful to have met such a wonderful lady. Fly high Maggie! I´ll love and miss you forever!
Heather Cline
November 19, 2020
Maggie was one of my babies at college pines. I am a CNA and I loved her as she was my own family. Her smile warmed my heart and she always knew I was her baby. I would always take Maggie to go see sweet Dorothy and my grandmother and she would take them a sprite and Debbie cakes. She loved them so much and even in her last days asked me how grandma was. Lord knows I´m going to miss her so much. Prayers to your family. She was one of a kind!
Jordan Winters
November 19, 2020