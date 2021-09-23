Menu
Margie Hicks Barlowe
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mayes Mortuary
444 W MAIN
Morristown, TN
Margie Hicks Barlowe

September 5, 1939 - September 21, 2021

Margie Hicks Barlowe of Morristown, Tenn., went to her lord Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Marion, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hawley and Lucille Hicks; husbands, Verner Lauritzen and Lawrence Barlowe; daughter, Donna Potter; and grandson, Ryan Willis.

She is survived by her siblings, Xan Hicks (Gwen), Howard Hicks (June), and David Hicks; children, Celia Clark (Joey), Blain Potter (Lindy), and Paul Lauritzen; grandchildren, Hunter Clark, Abby Smith (Adam), Kaley Moore (Leslie), Caroline Potter, Andy Potter (Grace), Christian Lauritzen, and Emma Lauritzen; and great-grandchildren, Aly Willis, Addison Willis, Riley Clark, Fallon Clark, and Fenix Clark, Gunner Smith, Drake Moore, and Maddox Moore.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., with an interment to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church.

Mayes Mortuary

of Morristown, Tenn.

www.mayesmortuary.com
Published by The McDowell News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
