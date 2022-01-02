My deepest sympathy to Marian and Paul Boyd and all the other family members! Margie was a beautiful woman and always had a heart of great love and care for our special needs child! We will never forget her giving heart and love! So thankful to know she is in the most beautiful place now! Thank you for everything Margie! Love, Mira & Daniel and Linah!!!

Mira McLaughlin Friend January 1, 2022