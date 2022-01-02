Margie Frances Jaynes Boyd
September 17, 1927 - December 31, 2021
Margie Frances Jaynes Boyd, 94, of Marion, North Carolina, departed her earthy body peacefully, and was immediately met by her glorious Savior and many loved ones on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Solace of Asheville.
She was born in Albemarle, NC on September 17, 1927, to the late John Vance Jaynes & Dora Linthicum Jaynes. She married her sweetheart, James H. Boyd on Christmas Eve in 1946, and they left for Akron, Ohio to begin their life together where they served the Lord faithfully as charter members of the Akron Freewill Baptist Church, which was pastored by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Kenneth Frisbee. They adopted two children and raised them to love the Lord with all their heart, soul, mind & strength. She graduated from Akron University with a degree in Cosmetology & worked from home as a homemaker and a hairdresser, while her husband "Jim" worked 32 years at Goodyear. They retired & moved back home in 1978. Margie loved bowling, BINGO, crossword puzzles & especially playing cards with friends at the Marion Senior Center. She was also an amazing poem writer. Her son & his wife began a home Bible study in 2010 that was the founding of His Place Worship Center, where she was so faithful in her attendance, prayers & giving. She was dearly loved by her "His Place Family", and she dearly loved every one of them too.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James H. Boyd; and two siblings, John "Tink" Jaynes & Betty "Boots" Frisbee.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Paul Boyd and his wife of 30 years, Marian Boyd, who was her constant caregiver the past 3 1/2 years; her daughter, Paula Jean "Jeanie" Taylor and her husband of 48 years, Sam Taylor. She has six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and just recently became a great-great grandmother to Emma Marie Woodberry on December 13, 2021. She is also survived by six brothers, Harold Jaynes, Jack Jaynes, David Jaynes, Donald Jaynes, Roy Jaynes, Michael Jaynes; one sister, Martha "Mott" Gibbs; numerous nephews and nieces, plus her best friend for three decades, Anne Burnette; and her faithful canine companion, her dog, Bandit.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Care Partners, Hospice & Solace. They ALL brought Margie and our family so much comfort during this season.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Yancey Street Church, with Pastor's Dean Owenby and Jim Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will be held at the Boyd Cemetery in Mitchell County. There will also be a celebration of her life the following day at her church. The morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a selection of some of her favorite hymns, and her "favorite pastor", her son, Paul will be bringing the message.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to her home church. His Place Worship Center, 221 Deep Woods Dr. Marion, NC 28752
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Boyd family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 2, 2022.