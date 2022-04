Margie Lee Hollifield Cruz



December 4, 1961 - September 28, 2021



Margie Lee Hollifield Cruz, 59, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Fortunato Cruz. Beam Funeral Service of Marion is assisting the Cruz family.



Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 29, 2021.