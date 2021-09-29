Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie E. Pratt Perry
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Marie E. Pratt Perry

June 10, 1934 - September 20, 2021

Marie E. Pratt Perry, 87, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her daughters' home, in Shrewsbury, Vt.

She was born in Wells, Vt., June 10, 1934, the daughter of Floyd and Lucy (Martin) Pratt.

Marie was a graduate of Lyndon State Teachers College with a degree in teaching. Marie was a school teacher in Vermont, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rutland, Vt., and Morganton.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Perry of Nebo; daughter, Lisa Chapin of Shrewsbury; two sisters, Clara Robinson of Jamaica, Vt., and Ada Roberts of Sedona, Ariz; and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry E. Perry in 1984; son, Douglas Perry of Granville, N.Y. in 1976; and brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Newfane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701.

Clifford Funeral Home

www.cliffordfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.