Marie E. Pratt PerryJune 10, 1934 - September 20, 2021Marie E. Pratt Perry, 87, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her daughters' home, in Shrewsbury, Vt.She was born in Wells, Vt., June 10, 1934, the daughter of Floyd and Lucy (Martin) Pratt.Marie was a graduate of Lyndon State Teachers College with a degree in teaching. Marie was a school teacher in Vermont, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rutland, Vt., and Morganton.Surviving are a son, Thomas Perry of Nebo; daughter, Lisa Chapin of Shrewsbury; two sisters, Clara Robinson of Jamaica, Vt., and Ada Roberts of Sedona, Ariz; and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry E. Perry in 1984; son, Douglas Perry of Granville, N.Y. in 1976; and brothers and sisters.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Newfane.Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701.Clifford Funeral Home