Marie Julian Wise
September 15, 1936 - February 28, 2021
Marie Julian Wise, 84, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
She was born September 15, 1936, in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, to the late Ernest Julian and Molly Street Julian.
Mrs. Wise was a longtime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, in which she enjoyed volunteering for many years. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she was of the Pentecostal faith and loved to play bingo. She was a faithful wife and caregiver to her late husband, Walter Andrew Wise, who was wheelchair-bound due to his time in the service.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Lynn Monistere; and a grandson, Damien Gonzalez.
Those left to cherish her memories are three children, Tina Hernandez, Linda Gonzalez, and Lisa Lyttle; six grandchildren, Christina Rodriguez, Rodolfo Gonzalez, Brian Gonzalez, Talina Rincon, Mason Lyttle, and Aubrey Monistere; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; and a special friend, Doris L. Beaver.
A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Wise's life will be held on Friday, March 05, 2021, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Terry Allen officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Wise family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 3, 2021.