Marilyn Perkins McIntosh
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Marilyn Perkins McIntosh

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Marilyn Perkins McIntosh passed away at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center.

She was born on December 7, 1957, in McDowell County, to the late Stanley and Cleo Wall Perkins. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lauren Wyatt; and half brother, James "Dinky" Perkins.

Marilyn attended Clinchfield Methodist Church. She enjoyed many trips to West Virginia and was a caregiver to many. She worked as a heavy construction truck driver and as an over the road truck driver, she had visited all fifty states. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are three children, Amanda Wyatt (Donnie), Marsha Burnette (Jonathan) and James McIntosh; and stepson, Eric McIntosh (Tonya). Also surviving Marilyn are one sister, Carolyn Baker (Ronald); half sister, Keta Brown; three grandchildren, Skylar McIntosh, Natalie Burnette and Olivia Burnette; and many special friends, including Tripp Wilson.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with the Reverends Jonathan Burnette and Chris Little officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A graveside committal will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at McDowell Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Marilyn's memory are asked to consider, St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ McIntosh family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Sep
13
Committal
11:00a.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
NC
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God gave me the best mother a son could ever want,need, or hope for. Mom, your the greatest lady I will ever meet. Thank you for making me the man I am today. We know it was hard and nothing easy for you, yet,you never gave up and taught me about God, and always be strong. Kiss from me, and Love you, miss you so much. Love your son, James.
December 13, 2021
Carolyn, I am so sorry to hear about your sister. I hope you are doing good. I would love to hear from you.
Marie Walker
December 5, 2021
