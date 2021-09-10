God gave me the best mother a son could ever want,need, or hope for. Mom, your the greatest lady I will ever meet. Thank you for making me the man I am today. We know it was hard and nothing easy for you, yet,you never gave up and taught me about God, and always be strong. Kiss from me, and Love you, miss you so much. Love your son, James.

God gave me the best mother a could ever want, hope or need for. Mom your Other December 13, 2021