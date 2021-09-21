Mary Alice Craig BallewSeptember 12, 1941 - September 18, 2021Mary Alice Craig Ballew, 80, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from complications following surgery.Mary Alice was born Sept. 12, 1941, to the late "Fate" Craig and Lula Browning Craig.Mary Alice spent her life lifting others up. She was a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Nebo Elementary School in Nebo, for 37 years. She loved every one of her students, and they loved her. She was known for her generous spirit and kind heart, and she never met a stranger. She was a loving mother and "Grannie," who made everything into an adventure. Although she didn't like flying or water, she encouraged her husband to get a boat and an airplane, and she taught her girls to swim. She was very proud of her motorcycle license, although she always rode with her husband. She encouraged her girls to travel, and she wanted to know every detail, especially about the food. She loved sushi.Mary Alice loved caring for her chickens, "hay day" when the family came together to put up hay for the horses, fishing, and watching televised sports of all kinds. She was a super-fan who could tell you who was playing or racing that day, and was quite talented at predicting the winners. An accomplished pianist and organist, Mary Alice played for many years at Nebo United Methodist Church, where she was a member for more than 58 years.She graduated from Appalachian State Teacher's College in 1963 and earned her Master's degree from Gardner-Webb University later on.Mary Alice will be greatly missed by her two daughters and son-in-law, Robin Culbertson and Chip, and Betty Ballew; granddaughter, Alice Drue Culbertson; great-grandson, Jason Bailey; brother, Ned Craig (Christine); sister, Fannie Lou McNeill (James); sister-in-law, Renee Gentry; and numerous extended family members, who loved her dearly.She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 55 years, Robert H. Ballew Jr.; sister, Betty Bradley; and a brother, Joe Craig.A private service will be held at Nebo United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kelly Dotson officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson-Ballew Cemetery.Memorial donations can be made to the Nebo Elementary School Library.Westmoreland Funeral Home