Mary Ruth Edwards
May 18, 1930 - December 20, 2020
Mary Ruth Edwards, age 90, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2020. Ruth was born in Marion, NC, on May 18, 1930, she later married Richard Edwards who passed away in 2010. They were married for fifty-nine years. Ruth had two daughters who preceded her in death, Gwendolyn Hope and Sandra Kay.
Ruth loved the Lord and loved to go to church. She was a member of Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church. Ruth loved her family and family times together, Christmas breakfast, picnics, playing dominoes and darts. She was the happiest around children and babies. She was a military wife for twenty years and worked in the school cafeteria until she retired. She was the best mom and grandma.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Vicki Webb (Robert), Rick Edwards (Terri) and Elaine Harris (Robert); grandchildren, Matt, Michelle, Stacy, Luke, Jennifer, Kayla and Noelle; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor, Courtney, Tiffani, Trevor, Gwen, Scarlet, Willow, Claire, Corry, Abigail, Wyatt, Jonathan and David. Also surviving Ruth are two sisters, Betty Jo Hawkins and Sandra McKinney and two brothers, Bruce Frisbee (Doris) and Bobby Frisbee (Naomi).
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Ralph Reep officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Edwards family. For further information
and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2020.