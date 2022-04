Mary Buchanan Jones



August 6, 1928 - September 24, 2021



Mary Buchanan Jones, 93, of Marion, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Mrs. Jones worked in textiles for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jones. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Jones family.



Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 28, 2021.