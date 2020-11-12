Menu
Search
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Margaret Fisher Boyd
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Mary Margaret Fisher Boyd

November 18, 1936 - November 8, 2020

Jerusalem, Jerusalem

Thy streets of pearl and gold are trod by the blest feet of them

We know & love of old.

Their voices full of sheer delight steal through the radiant air.

Jerusalem, Jerusalem

Our hearts are with them there.

Proverbs 3:15

'She is more precious than rubies and nothing you desire can be compared to her.'

Faithful, Loyal, Caring, Loving, Devoted; daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

Warrior for Christ Jesus in sharing the Good News and glory of God in relationship. Teaching His word, His love, His faithfulness and His life especially to her 'girls.'

Welcoming her home are: her parents, Forrest and Edith Fisher; her soul mate and husband, (gone but a few months before) Paul Boyd; her grandsons, Richard Blust and Seth Norton; four preborn grandchildren, best friend; Maxine Cassidy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Leaving behind, her daughters; Cindy, Cammy, Sharon, her son-in-law; David Blust, grandchildren: Andrew (Vanessa) Hensley, Ally (Oliver) Garcia, Gabriel Duran, Clayton and Graham Blust, Gabrielle and Michael Broom; Great-Grandchildren: Grant, Isaac and Elijah Hensley, Livy and Rosie Garcia, brother: Phillip Fisher, many nieces, nephews and friends.

We love you Mom and will join you soon…in a moment or two.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Boyd family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.