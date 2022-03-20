Mary Ellouise Walker Moore
September 5, 1950 - March 16, 2022
Mary Ellouise Walker Moore, 71, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Mary was born in McDowell, North Carolina on September 05, 1950, to the late Spurgeon and Blanche Greene Walker. In her earlier years, Mary enjoyed serving as a children's Sunday school teacher for many years. She is now a member of Living Hope Church in Lenoir. She was known as a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary enjoyed cooking, working in the garden and will be remembered for always looking out for others.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James "Jim" Moore of 53 years; two children, Kathy Lynn Philbeck (Tony) and James Weldon Moore Jr. (Amber Farina); two brothers, Billy and Ernest Walker; an aunt, Thelma Morris; three grandchildren, Chelsey Conner (Michael), Eleanor Farina and Ava Farina; and one great-grandchild, Maeva Conner.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Revs. Keith Gilliam, David Crisp and Gray Williams. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort, North Carolina.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Moore family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 20, 2022.